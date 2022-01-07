Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Cut to Neutral at Guggenheim

Guggenheim cut shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $46.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Pinterest from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.50.

NYSE:PINS opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. Pinterest has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $89.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.10, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $427,032.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 62,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $3,850,559.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 526,652 shares of company stock valued at $25,963,786. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 513,820.9% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 725,001,279 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Pinterest by 139.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,899,000 after acquiring an additional 27,066,282 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter valued at $368,411,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Pinterest by 7,421.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,746,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pinterest by 12.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,744,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509,012 shares in the last quarter.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

