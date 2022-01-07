Piper Sandler Comments on Midwest Holding Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDWT)

Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Midwest in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Midwest’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Midwest from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of MDWT stock opened at $18.00 on Thursday. Midwest has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $59.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.79. The company has a market capitalization of $67.28 million and a P/E ratio of -2.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDWT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Midwest by 33,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Midwest by 3,522.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Midwest by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Midwest by 159.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Midwest by 3,226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 19,486 shares in the last quarter. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Midwest Holding, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

