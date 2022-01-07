Piper Sandler Comments on State Street Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for State Street in a report issued on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $7.32 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.31. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for State Street’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.20 EPS.

Get State Street alerts:

STT has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.92.

NYSE:STT opened at $98.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.59. State Street has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $100.69.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,186,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $185,239,000 after purchasing an additional 51,843 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in State Street by 89.9% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 6,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in State Street during the third quarter worth approximately $2,686,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 2.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 134,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in State Street by 15.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,139,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $265,995,000 after purchasing an additional 411,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $429,585.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $26,089.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,175,928. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.58%.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.