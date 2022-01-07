Piper Sandler Cuts Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target to $57.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 78.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RUN. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.73.

RUN traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.97. The stock had a trading volume of 120,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,900,483. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 2.05. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunrun will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 5,204 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $312,292.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,369 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $46,244.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,373 shares of company stock valued at $3,723,888. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Sunrun by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

