Piper Sandler Increases ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Price Target to $38.00

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FORG has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ForgeRock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Shares of FORG stock opened at $19.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89. ForgeRock has a 52 week low of $19.28 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.96.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.37 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ForgeRock will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $233,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 64,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $1,617,142.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,256 shares of company stock worth $4,644,185.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORG. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the third quarter worth about $90,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the third quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

