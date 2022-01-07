Piper Sandler Increases NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Price Target to $32.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 88.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

NGM stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $32.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average is $20.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.79.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.43% and a negative net margin of 157.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $591,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Woodhouse sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,500 over the last three months. 45.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,792,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,067,000 after buying an additional 40,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,444,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,391,000 after buying an additional 145,477 shares in the last quarter. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $33,072,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,442,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,332,000 after buying an additional 578,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $18,833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

