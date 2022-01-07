Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBI. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

NYSE PBI opened at $6.55 on Friday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 72.79 and a beta of 2.55.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $875.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.57 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 150.14% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 222.25%.

Pitney Bowes Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.