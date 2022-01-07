PIXEL Reaches Market Cap of $1.32 Million (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PIXEL has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $12,011.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,700.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.91 or 0.00918236 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.51 or 0.00257818 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00023858 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003204 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

