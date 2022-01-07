PL Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

PL Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 76.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,445 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 371,300 shares during the quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 7.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 81,443 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 90.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $14.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.56. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $127.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.23 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 27.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

In other news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $163,468.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $203,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 11,476 shares of company stock worth $152,521 and sold 46,304 shares worth $654,323. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.