Planning Directions Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Planning Directions Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF makes up 1.6% of Planning Directions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth $91,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter.

RHS stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.37. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,354. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.51 and its 200 day moving average is $160.09. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $146.90 and a twelve month high of $173.17.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

