Planning Directions Inc. Has $808,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Planning Directions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 61.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Planning Directions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 219.0% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $82,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,923. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $86.39 and a 12 month high of $92.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.55.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

