Planning Directions Inc. Makes New $257,000 Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 537 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 96,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 21.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $276,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 14.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.82.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $529.81. 41,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,417. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $529.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $466.89. The stock has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.12 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $311.56 and a one year high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total value of $5,103,468.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total transaction of $760,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,875 shares of company stock worth $30,746,594 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

