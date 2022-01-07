Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) CFO Sells $136,412.08 in Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 17,444 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $136,412.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ryan Paul Hymel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 4th, Ryan Paul Hymel sold 14,536 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $118,177.68.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,838 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $69,836.58.

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average is $7.56. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $151.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.74 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 245,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 123,300 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 534,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $789,000. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

PLYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.96.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

