Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) COO Sells $37,511.82 in Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) COO Gregory Maliassas sold 4,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $37,511.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Gregory Maliassas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 6th, Gregory Maliassas sold 11,727 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $91,705.14.

On Friday, November 19th, Gregory Maliassas sold 3,659 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $27,881.58.

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average is $7.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.07.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The firm had revenue of $151.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist upped their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 86.9% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

