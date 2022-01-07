Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) EVP Sells $25,022.36 in Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) EVP Tracy M. J. Colden sold 3,074 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $25,022.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ PLYA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,218. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $9.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.07.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $151.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.74 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,227,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 166.8% in the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 139,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 87,169 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $667,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 186.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,194,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,359 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.96.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

