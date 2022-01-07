PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Get PlayAGS alerts:

Shares of AGS opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $249.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 3.34. PlayAGS has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $67.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.68 million. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 63.88% and a negative net margin of 13.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PlayAGS will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,790,000 after acquiring an additional 60,655 shares during the last quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 920,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after buying an additional 249,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 330,884 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after buying an additional 50,131 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after buying an additional 62,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PlayAGS (AGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.