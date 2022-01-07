Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a drop of 62.7% from the November 30th total of 99,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 285,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTV traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.18. The stock had a trading volume of 111,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,844,789. Plus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $5.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.86. The company has a market cap of $18.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.33.

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Plus Therapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTV. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $45,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $88,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $111,000. 10.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.