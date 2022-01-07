PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 1,028 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,154 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $6,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,353,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,236,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,740,000 after purchasing an additional 95,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

SAP stock opened at $136.99 on Friday. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $120.08 and a 1-year high of $151.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.20.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. SAP had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 18.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

