PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,028 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,154 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $6,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,722,000 after purchasing an additional 362,251 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,236,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,740,000 after purchasing an additional 95,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SAP by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,227,000 after acquiring an additional 332,017 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SAP by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 720,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,209,000 after acquiring an additional 46,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SAP by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,654 shares in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

SAP opened at $136.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. SAP SE has a one year low of $120.08 and a one year high of $151.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. SAP had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 18.37%. On average, analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

