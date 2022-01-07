PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,910 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.73% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $6,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,336,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 18,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period.

Shares of GWX stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.95 and a one year high of $40.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.65.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

