PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $4,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Cable One by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Cable One by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp grew its position in shares of Cable One by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cable One by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

CABO opened at $1,677.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,763.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,863.22. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,621.19 and a 52 week high of $2,136.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). The business had revenue of $430.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.87 million. Cable One had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 20.47%.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,801.21, for a total value of $588,995.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.00, for a total transaction of $289,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 631 shares of company stock worth $1,139,642 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CABO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,149.57.

Cable One Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.