PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,283 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 53.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $67.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $65.23 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.71.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

