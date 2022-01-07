PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in MSCI by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,430,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,942,000 after acquiring an additional 49,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $744,597,000 after buying an additional 21,115 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,691,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 53,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,009,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 891,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,325,000 after buying an additional 61,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total value of $1,646,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,800 shares of company stock worth $3,661,632 over the last ninety days. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $651.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.57.

MSCI stock opened at $562.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.24 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $380.00 and a 12-month high of $679.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $626.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $612.80.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.62 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

