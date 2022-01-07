PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $4.60 Million Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 48.6% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Boston Properties by 8.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,547,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 646.2% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Boston Properties by 3.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,320,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.64.

In other news, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $486,053.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $4,088,164.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,789 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BXP opened at $124.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.45 and a fifty-two week high of $125.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 61.18, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 192.16%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

