PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $5.42 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 322.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,739 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 161.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,273.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $58.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.05. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $50.53 and a 52 week high of $60.11.

