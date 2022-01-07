PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $5.80 Million Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,524,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI opened at $562.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $626.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $612.80. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $380.00 and a 52-week high of $679.85. The company has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.24 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total transaction of $1,498,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,632. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MSCI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.57.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

