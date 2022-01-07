PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $6.25 Million Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359,607 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $6,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INVH. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.73.

NYSE:INVH opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 97.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.25 and its 200 day moving average is $40.65. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.43 and a 12 month high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $509.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.11%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

