PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $6,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 649,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 425,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,362,000 after purchasing an additional 19,248 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 406,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,058,000 after purchasing an additional 75,304 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 252,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after acquiring an additional 12,916 shares during the last quarter.

GWX stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.65. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.95 and a 12 month high of $40.61.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

