Polkalokr (LKR) Trading Down 13% This Week

Polkalokr (CURRENCY:LKR) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. In the last week, Polkalokr has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. One Polkalokr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000256 BTC on major exchanges. Polkalokr has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and $106,092.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polkalokr alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00060528 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00069833 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,234.59 or 0.07617198 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00074002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,035.63 or 0.98990412 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007759 BTC.

Polkalokr Coin Profile

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,628,273 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

Polkalokr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkalokr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkalokr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkalokr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkalokr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkalokr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.