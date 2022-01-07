PolypuX Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 36.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One PolypuX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PolypuX has a market cap of $17,124.36 and $2,689.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PolypuX has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00061023 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00068491 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.32 or 0.07798953 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00075944 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,720.00 or 0.99801956 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007831 BTC.

PolypuX Coin Profile

PolypuX was first traded on April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com . PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

