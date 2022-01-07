Poplar Forest Capital LLC Buys Shares of 219,758 Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 219,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,035,000. Dollar Tree makes up approximately 2.2% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Dollar Tree at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 157.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 35.4% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $119.45 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $140.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.05. The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.74. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $149.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

