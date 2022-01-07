Poplar Forest Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC cut its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,003,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,803 shares during the quarter. DXC Technology comprises about 3.5% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned about 0.40% of DXC Technology worth $33,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in DXC Technology by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 2.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Moffett Nathanson lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.08.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $33.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.04.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

