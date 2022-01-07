Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $88.04 and last traded at $87.24, with a volume of 2336 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.32.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BPOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Popular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.70 and its 200 day moving average is $77.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $658.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.74 million. Popular had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 15.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $353,892.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,286 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,150,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,486 shares of company stock valued at $3,336,719 over the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Popular by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,288,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,874,000 after acquiring an additional 82,196 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Popular by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,676,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,225,000 after acquiring an additional 173,734 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Popular by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,148,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,196,000 after acquiring an additional 27,937 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Popular by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,926,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,060,000 after acquiring an additional 33,537 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Popular by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,908,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,220,000 after acquiring an additional 475,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

