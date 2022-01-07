Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is an investment company. It focuses on investment in consumer products, food and beverages, heathcare, logistics and distribution, media, telecommunication, education, aerospace and defense, industrial and environmental industries. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as KCAP Financial Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:PTMN opened at $24.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Portman Ridge Finance has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $25.97. The company has a market cap of $223.97 million, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Portman Ridge Finance had a net margin of 93.18% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $22.91 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Portman Ridge Finance will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Portman Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.10%. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 22.75%.

In related news, CIO Patrick Schafer purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $25,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTMN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the second quarter worth $31,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 54.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 2,842.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 85,272 shares during the period.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in middle-market companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $10 million to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors. It provides financing in the form of debt and also makes equity co-investments.

