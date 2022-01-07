Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) vs. Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Financial Survey

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) and Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Postal Realty Trust and Invesco Mortgage Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Postal Realty Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 Invesco Mortgage Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Postal Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.46%. Given Postal Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Postal Realty Trust is more favorable than Invesco Mortgage Capital.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and Invesco Mortgage Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Postal Realty Trust $24.68 million 10.75 -$350,000.00 $0.11 176.29 Invesco Mortgage Capital $280.17 million 3.26 -$1.67 billion $0.33 8.88

Postal Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Invesco Mortgage Capital. Invesco Mortgage Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Postal Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Postal Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Invesco Mortgage Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.3%. Postal Realty Trust pays out 818.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Invesco Mortgage Capital pays out 109.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Postal Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Invesco Mortgage Capital has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Invesco Mortgage Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.4% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and Invesco Mortgage Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Postal Realty Trust 4.92% 1.09% 0.60% Invesco Mortgage Capital 60.02% 15.62% 1.56%

Risk and Volatility

Postal Realty Trust has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invesco Mortgage Capital has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Invesco Mortgage Capital beats Postal Realty Trust on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements. The company was founded on June 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

