POSTD Merchant Banque (OTCMKTS:PMBY) Trading Up 12.7%

POSTD Merchant Banque (OTCMKTS:PMBY) shares shot up 12.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 0.10 and last traded at 0.10. 3,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 17,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.09.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of 0.09 and a 200 day moving average of 0.08.

POSTD Merchant Banque Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PMBY)

POSTD Merchant Banque operates as a non-depository financial institution that offers institutional debt or equity for clients in the private markets in the United States. The company provides corporate finance advisory services. Its services include project financing, credit enhancement, digital banking services, tokenization services, digital exchange services, bank vaulting services, restructuring/debt advisory/mergers and acquisitions, and echecks.

