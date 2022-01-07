Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept. The Company manages establishments for consuming food on premises to offers sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, chips, cookies, ice cream, and smoothies. It serves customers throughout the United States. Potbelly Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Shares of PBPB stock opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $166.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average is $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Potbelly has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $9.07.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $101.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.50 million. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 754.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Potbelly will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Adam Noyes acquired 5,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,948.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Near acquired 7,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $41,414.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Potbelly by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Potbelly by 316.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Potbelly by 12.2% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 58,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Potbelly during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Potbelly during the third quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

