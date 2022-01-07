PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

PPL stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.02. 62,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,631,341. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average is $28.82. PPL has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 0.76.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PPL will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is -97.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in PPL by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in PPL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPL by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

