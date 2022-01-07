PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.28

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.28 and traded as low as C$13.71. PrairieSky Royalty shares last traded at C$13.79, with a volume of 291,941 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSK. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$19.00 price objective for the company. ATB Capital set a C$15.50 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.11.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.16. The stock has a market cap of C$3.35 billion and a PE ratio of 33.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$77.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile (TSE:PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

