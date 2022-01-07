Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.75

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $10.87, with a volume of 4382 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRLD. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Prelude Therapeutics from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prelude Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $494.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average of $25.01.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, EVP Andrew Combs bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $48,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Morosini sold 28,751 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $456,565.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 77.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 106,366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.