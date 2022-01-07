Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$148.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PBH. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$149.00 to C$156.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of Premium Brands stock opened at C$124.14 on Friday. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$99.77 and a 1 year high of C$137.75. The firm has a market cap of C$5.40 billion and a PE ratio of 45.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$128.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$129.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Premium Brands will post 5.6000002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.635 dividend. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.50%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

