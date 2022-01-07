Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.93.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares cut Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. lowered Pretium Resources to a “hold” rating and set a C$18.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of TSE PVG opened at C$17.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.98. Pretium Resources has a 12 month low of C$10.40 and a 12 month high of C$18.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.27. The company has a market cap of C$3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.89.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$184.88 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pretium Resources will post 1.0599999 earnings per share for the current year.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

