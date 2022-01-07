PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $975.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PriceSmart stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.09. The stock had a trading volume of 178,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,023. PriceSmart has a 12 month low of $67.91 and a 12 month high of $104.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other news, Director Robert E. Price sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $83,251.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $691,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,087 shares of company stock worth $7,072,280 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PriceSmart stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

