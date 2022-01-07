Primerica (NYSE:PRI) PT Raised to $180.00 at Morgan Stanley

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its target price increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

PRI stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.65. 148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,582. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.55. Primerica has a 12 month low of $130.70 and a 12 month high of $179.51.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $693.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Primerica will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Primerica declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $275.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $221,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total transaction of $647,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,390,985. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Primerica by 0.9% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 20,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Primerica by 15.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 277.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

