Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,079,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,353 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $927,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP traded down $7.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $463.84. 4,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,891. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $479.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.23 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Raymond James upgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.15.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total value of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

