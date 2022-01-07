Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 23,662 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,220,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,662 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 3.64% of Sun Communities worth $781,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,162,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Sun Communities by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,740,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,178,000 after acquiring an additional 426,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

SUI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

Shares of NYSE SUI traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.63. 6,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,802. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.43 and a 12-month high of $211.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.97, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.10.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 101.22%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.