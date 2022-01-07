PRIZM (PZM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $606,488.00

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last week, PRIZM has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $10.55 million and approximately $606,488.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PRIZM alerts:

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001651 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000112 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Keeshond Coin (KSH) traded down 58.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,929,050,716 coins. The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en . The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

PRIZM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PRIZM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIZM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.