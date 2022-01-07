Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $110.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PCOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Procore Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Procore Technologies from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.75.

Procore Technologies stock opened at $72.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.71. Procore Technologies has a 12-month low of $70.64 and a 12-month high of $108.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 50.62%. The business had revenue of $131.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.36 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Procore Technologies news, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total value of $359,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,610,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $150,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,801,550 shares of company stock worth $166,412,637.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

