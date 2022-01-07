Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Sets New 1-Year High at $108.42

Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $108.42 and last traded at $108.36, with a volume of 137784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.23.

The company has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $142,215.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $141,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,257 shares of company stock valued at $7,353,332 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 110,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after purchasing an additional 36,323 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,125,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,543,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile (NYSE:PGR)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

