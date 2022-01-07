Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Sets New 1-Year High at $108.42

Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $108.42 and last traded at $108.36, with a volume of 137784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.25.
Several research firms have weighed in on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.23.
The company has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.
In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $142,215.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $141,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,257 shares of company stock valued at $7,353,332 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 110,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after purchasing an additional 36,323 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,125,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,543,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.
Progressive Company Profile (NYSE:PGR)
Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.
