ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ProPhase Labs, Inc., formerly known as The Quigley Corporation, is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of a diversified range of homeopathic and health products that are offered to the general public. The Company’s mission is to develop and market natural health care pharmaceuticals and nutriceuticals that offer pioneering new options to improve patient treatment results. Its consumer health products, marketed through ProPhase Labs and certain subsidiaries, include the original COLD-EEZE®, a zinc gluconate glycine product. COLD-EEZE® family of lozenges and sugar free tablets reduce the severity and duration of the common cold. Its customers include wholesalers and distributors, as well as independent and chain food, drug and mass merchandise stores and pharmacies. ProPhase Labs is also engaged in the research and development of potential natural base health products along with supplements and cosmeceuticals for human and veterinary use. The Company is headquartered in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. “

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PRPH. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Dawson James lowered shares of ProPhase Labs from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPH opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.42. ProPhase Labs has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $16.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.13.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $9.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 million. ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ProPhase Labs will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 261.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 337,232 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 91.4% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 105,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 50,239 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 165.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 29,008 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 26.0% in the second quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 123,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. 10.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProPhase Labs (PRPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.